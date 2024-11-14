NB Bancorp, Inc. Presents Financial Update at Investor Meeting

NB Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of Needham Bank, recently shared key operational and financial insights during an investor meeting. The event took place on November 14, 2024, where the company provided a detailed presentation pertaining to its operations and financial performance. The presentation materials from this meeting have been made available for review.

The disclosed slide presentation, included as Exhibit 99.1 in the Current Report on Form 8-K, offers valuable information highlighting the Company’s activities and financial standing to investors and stakeholders. The materials from the presentation offer insights into the strategic direction and performance of NB Bancorp, Inc.

In addition to the presentation, the Company filed additional relevant information under Item 9.01 for Financial Statements and Exhibits. The Exhibit 99.1 contains the detailed presentation materials from NB Bancorp, Inc., dated November 14, 2024, allowing interested parties to gain further insights into the Company’s business model, strategies, and financial results.

The disclosed data provides a comprehensive overview of NB Bancorp, Inc.’s position within the financial marketplace and offers investors a transparent view of the company’s recent performance and future prospects. Interested investors and stakeholders can delve into the presentation materials for a deeper understanding of NB Bancorp, Inc.’s financial health and strategic outlook.

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

