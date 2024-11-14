Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $475,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTSM. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,568,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,706,000 after acquiring an additional 530,475 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 453.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,612,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,695 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 204.9% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,472,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,131,000 after purchasing an additional 989,192 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,736,000 after buying an additional 56,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,147,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,362,000 after buying an additional 192,229 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.86 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $60.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.84.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.241 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

