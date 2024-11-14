Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 287 Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,074,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth $1,468,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth $589,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at $1,237,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS opened at $73.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.76. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.86. Tecnoglass Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.19 and a twelve month high of $80.51.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $237.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

TGLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tecnoglass from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tecnoglass has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

In related news, major shareholder Holding Corp Energy sold 1,432,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $104,573,402.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,195,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,771,043.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holding Corp Energy sold 1,432,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $104,573,402.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,195,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,771,043.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julio A. Torres sold 30,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $2,222,771.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

