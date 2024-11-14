National Bankshares Issues Positive Forecast for Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Stock Price

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y – Free Report) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Yellow Pages Stock Performance

Y opened at C$10.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.59. Yellow Pages has a 1 year low of C$8.70 and a 1 year high of C$12.08. The stock has a market cap of C$142.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Yellow Pages Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Yellow Pages’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Yellow Pages Company Profile

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising.

