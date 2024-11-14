NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NAC) Insider David Rickards Buys 66,666 Shares

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NAC – Get Free Report) insider David Rickards bought 66,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.45 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,999.70 ($19,736.64).

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.88, a current ratio of 56.19 and a quick ratio of 23.73.

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 3.13%. NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

About NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by NAOS Asset Management Limited. It seeks to invest in the public equity markets across the globe with a focus on Australia. It invests in the value stocks of small and mid-cap companies. NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited is domiciled in Australia.

