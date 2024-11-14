Mr. Cooper Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 10,613 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,637% compared to the typical daily volume of 284 call options.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $2,652,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,391,964.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 984.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 390,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,476,000 after acquiring an additional 354,905 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,301,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652 shares during the last quarter. Waterfall Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

COOP stock opened at $97.70 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $103.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.64 and its 200 day moving average is $87.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.30. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

