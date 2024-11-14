MQS Management LLC Invests $537,000 in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Hub Group by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 27,634 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Hub Group by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 61,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 102.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 14,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group Trading Up 1.7 %

HUBG stock opened at $50.15 on Thursday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.71 and its 200 day moving average is $43.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $986.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hub Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hub Group

Hub Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.