MQS Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,782 Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Avnet in the 3rd quarter worth about $676,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 6.0% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Avnet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Avnet by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 223,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after acquiring an additional 12,448 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVT shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Avnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $53.04 on Thursday. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.62 and a 12 month high of $59.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.10.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

