MQS Management LLC Buys New Shares in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of MKSI opened at $111.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.97. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.35 and a 12 month high of $147.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.27. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $896.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS Instruments

In other MKS Instruments news, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total value of $213,678.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $27,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,818.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total value of $213,678.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13 shares in the company, valued at $1,543.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,325 shares of company stock worth $272,795. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.09.

MKS Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

