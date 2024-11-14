Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
Motorcar Parts of America Price Performance
Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average is $5.93. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $135.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.44.
Insider Transactions at Motorcar Parts of America
In related news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc purchased 16,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $111,771.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,984,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,358,982.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorcar Parts of America
Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.
