Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the October 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 359,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Montage Gold Stock Performance
Montage Gold stock opened at $1.54 on Thursday. Montage Gold has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27.
Montage Gold Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Montage Gold
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Can United States Cellular Ride Higher on Its Spectrum Strategy?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- HubSpot’s Growth in CRM: Can It Compete With Salesforce?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Neurogene Stock Plummets 44%: Is All Hope Lost for This Biotech?”
Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.