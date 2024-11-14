Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the October 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 359,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Montage Gold Stock Performance

Montage Gold stock opened at $1.54 on Thursday. Montage Gold has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27.

Montage Gold Company Profile

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

