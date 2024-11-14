Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Earns Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $900.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $994.00 price objective (up from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $916.73.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $601.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 67.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $866.42 and its 200 day moving average is $828.49. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $523.64 and a fifty-two week high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.05). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $620.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.15, for a total transaction of $561,620.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,805,551.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 9,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $8,796,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,432,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.15, for a total value of $561,620.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,805,551.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,359 shares of company stock valued at $36,209,571 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 433.3% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 32 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3,400.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 126.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

