Moderna Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 128,500 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 157% compared to the average daily volume of 49,924 put options.
Moderna Stock Down 5.6 %
NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.77. The company had a trading volume of 12,722,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,620,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.80. Moderna has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $170.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.92. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 43.77%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity at Moderna
In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,754. The trade was a 13.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $42,985.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,440.60. The trade was a 7.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,754. This trade represents a 13.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,930 shares of company stock worth $217,170 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Moderna
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 91.1% during the third quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC now owns 51,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 24,505 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 148.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 116,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 69,313 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 20.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 56,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 11.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,614,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,885,000 after purchasing an additional 167,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 74.0% during the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 40,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 17,221 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.
