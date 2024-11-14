Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $90.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.99 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 31.69% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Mirum Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $45.26 on Thursday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $45.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MIRM. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.73.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.