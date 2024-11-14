Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $77.18 and last traded at $77.18, with a volume of 2332 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.87.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

MLR has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Miller Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Miller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The stock has a market cap of $785.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.43 and a 200-day moving average of $60.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Miller Industries during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its position in Miller Industries by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

