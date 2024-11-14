Michael Reed Webb Sells 416 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Stock

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) SVP Michael Reed Webb sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total transaction of $45,269.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,808. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Rogers Trading Up 0.8 %
ROG stock opened at $103.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.47. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $96.10 and a 12 month high of $138.85.
Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.20 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers
Rogers Company Profile
Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rogers
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.