Michael Reed Webb Sells 416 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Stock

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) SVP Michael Reed Webb sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total transaction of $45,269.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,808. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Rogers Trading Up 0.8 %

ROG stock opened at $103.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.47. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $96.10 and a 12 month high of $138.85.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.20 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers by 2,926.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Rogers by 54.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 629.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 39,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

