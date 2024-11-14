MGO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL) Short Interest Up 79.1% in October

MGO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, an increase of 79.1% from the October 15th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MGO Global Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGOL traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $2.36. 39,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,203. MGO Global has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 7.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77.

MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter. MGO Global had a negative return on equity of 473.26% and a negative net margin of 140.85%.

MGO Global Company Profile

MGO Global, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand.

