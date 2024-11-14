Metis Global Partners LLC Reduces Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $10,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in General Electric by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $1,267,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,036.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $183.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $198.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. General Electric has a 1-year low of $92.58 and a 1-year high of $194.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on General Electric from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Electric from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Melius Research raised their price objective on General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on General Electric

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.