Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,765 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $13,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $178.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.69, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.35. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $193.88.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 410.08%.

DLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Argus downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.47.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

