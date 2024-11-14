Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 65 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $804.33 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $784.96 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,000.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,035.67. The company has a market cap of $88.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,260.00 to $1,215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,250.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,242.00 to $1,195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,097.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.