Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $8,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 17.2% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,573,000 after purchasing an additional 173,975 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth about $14,301,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 142,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 167,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,162,000 after acquiring an additional 12,396 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PSA. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $381.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Public Storage from $343.00 to $338.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Public Storage from $360.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.64.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.9 %

Public Storage stock opened at $338.10 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $251.49 and a 12 month high of $369.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.25. The company has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.70.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.61%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

