Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 992 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $6,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELV. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $605.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Argus cut Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $478.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $593.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $530.00 price target (down from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $539.20.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.5 %

ELV stock opened at $410.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $480.88 and a 200 day moving average of $515.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $95.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $397.98 and a twelve month high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.47 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total transaction of $3,205,182.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,915.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

