MetFi Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges (METFI)

MetFi (METFI) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 14th. During the last seven days, MetFi has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. MetFi has a total market capitalization of $32.16 million and $79,658.65 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MetFi Token Profile

MetFi’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 481,009,307 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,546,080 tokens. The official message board for MetFi is medium.com/@metfi_dao. The official website for MetFi is app.metfi.io. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao.

MetFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 481,009,306.73608316 with 12,890,731.93578871 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.1713514 USD and is up 7.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $99,883.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

