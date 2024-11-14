Metals One (LON:MET1) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.36 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.44 ($0.01), with a volume of 1597448 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40 ($0.01).
Metals One Trading Up 6.0 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.40 million and a P/E ratio of -37.00.
Metals One Company Profile
Metals One PLC focuses on acquiring natural resources projects. The company intends to acquire battery metal projects, including nickel, lithium, cobalt, and copper. It holds 100% interests in the Black Schist project covering an area of approximately 706 square kilometers located in Finland; and 80% interest in the Brownfield Råna nickel project covering an area of approximately 18 square kilometers located in Norway.
