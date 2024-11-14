MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 67.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MELI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 143.7% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 168.5% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 45,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,622,000 after purchasing an additional 28,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth approximately $875,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,930.95 on Thursday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,324.99 and a one year high of $2,161.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,044.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,836.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $97.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.14, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MELI. Citigroup increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,350.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price (up from $2,000.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,269.67.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

