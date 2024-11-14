MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Position Raised by Aubrey Capital Management Ltd

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises 10.9% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $28,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 750.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MELI shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,530.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,269.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,930.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,324.99 and a 52 week high of $2,161.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,042.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,837.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

