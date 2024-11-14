Mengis Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,901 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 280.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,727,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021,768 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,666 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,418,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741,206 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,415,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 8,797.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 907,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,250,000 after buying an additional 897,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Carrier Global from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.31.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $76.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $51.20 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.61.

Carrier Global announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.24%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

