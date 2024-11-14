Meghan V. Joyce Sells 2,896 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 2,896 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $86,590.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,675.20. This trade represents a 27.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Guardant Health Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GH traded down $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.21. 2,020,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,071,955. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.11. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $37.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.33). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 74.02% and a negative return on equity of 1,200.44%. The business had revenue of $191.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardant Health

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GH

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.