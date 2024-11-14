Meghan V. Joyce Sells 2,896 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 2,896 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $86,590.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,675.20. This trade represents a 27.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Guardant Health Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GH traded down $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.21. 2,020,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,071,955. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.11. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $37.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.33). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 74.02% and a negative return on equity of 1,200.44%. The business had revenue of $191.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on GH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.
