MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the second quarter worth $303,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the second quarter valued at about $68,000.

Get SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

CNRG stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.96. 2,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.57. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 12-month low of $56.02 and a 12-month high of $73.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.71.

About SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF

The SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Clean Power index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US equities associated with the clean power sector. CNRG was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.