MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,207 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 43.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HASI. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 31.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 28.1% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,469.61. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HASI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Baird R W raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

HASI stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,310. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.98. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.02. The company has a current ratio of 13.55, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 93.26%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

