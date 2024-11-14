MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Invests $148,000 in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 155.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 311.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance
Shares of LYB stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.88. The company had a trading volume of 205,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,031. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.15. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $82.70 and a one year high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08.
LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.58%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.70.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
