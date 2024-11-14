MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Has $525,000 Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 27,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 192,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 24,396 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,281,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,948,000 after purchasing an additional 74,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,362,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,331,000 after purchasing an additional 420,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at $168,543,985.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $502,499.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 897,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,590,294.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,217,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,839,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.46. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $27.58. The firm has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.36.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMI. Truist Financial raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, October 18th. Argus raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.09.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

