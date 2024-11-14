Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 542977 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

Mazda Motor Stock Down 3.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

