Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Short Interest Update

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a decline of 55.4% from the October 15th total of 89,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 842,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MZDAY traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,220. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. Mazda Motor has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $6.52.

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

