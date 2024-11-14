Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Short Interest Update

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a decline of 55.4% from the October 15th total of 89,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 842,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Mazda Motor Price Performance
OTCMKTS MZDAY traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,220. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. Mazda Motor has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $6.52.
