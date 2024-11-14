Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Materialise Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of MTLS stock opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.57 million, a PE ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.11. Materialise has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.56.

Get Materialise alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materialise

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in Materialise by 15.9% during the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 777,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 106,564 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 51.4% in the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 21,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 6.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 533,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 34,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.