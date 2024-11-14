Martin Hosking Buys 881,383 Shares of Articore Group Limited (ASX:ATG) Stock

Articore Group Limited (ASX:ATG – Get Free Report) insider Martin Hosking purchased 881,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.35 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$304,958.52 ($200,630.60).
Articore Group Company Profile
Articore Group Limited operates as an online marketplace that facilitates the sale of art and design products. It offers clothing, stickers, face masks, phone cases, home and living products, wall arts, kids and babies clothing, pet products, accessories, stationery and office products, and gifts. The company provides its services through its website Redbubble.com and TeePublic.com in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally.
