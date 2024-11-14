Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK) to Issue GBX 0.30 Dividend

Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Marks Electrical Group Price Performance
LON:MRK opened at GBX 50.05 ($0.64) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. Marks Electrical Group has a 52 week low of GBX 48.50 ($0.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 94 ($1.21). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 59.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 64.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £52.40 million, a PE ratio of 1,613.00 and a beta of 0.73.
Marks Electrical Group Company Profile
