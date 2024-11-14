Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,660,000 shares, a growth of 62.2% from the October 15th total of 3,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
MRNS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.30. 1,735,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,814. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $11.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.02. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 446.48% and a negative return on equity of 7,831.35%. The company had revenue of $8.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Marinus Pharmaceuticals
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MRNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.07.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marinus Pharmaceuticals
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Marinus Pharmaceuticals
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.