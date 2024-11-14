Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 558 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,207 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 521 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 1.1 %

FCX stock opened at $43.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The company has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average of $47.46.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

