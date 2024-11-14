Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Lowers Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,238.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $914.50 and a 1 year high of $1,252.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,165.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,091.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 13,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,119.52, for a total value of $15,410,192.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,511,717.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,322 shares of company stock valued at $18,280,698. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Roth Capital raised O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,242.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

