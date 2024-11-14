Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Lowers Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,855 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 356.5% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in AT&T by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.63. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $22.73.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 90.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

