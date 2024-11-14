Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,101 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,722,317 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,640,082,000 after buying an additional 96,549 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 13.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,715,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $450,180,000 after acquiring an additional 772,736 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,546,523 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $183,808,000 after purchasing an additional 100,379 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,248,366 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,287,000 after purchasing an additional 136,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,578,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Shell to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shell Stock Down 0.1 %

Shell stock opened at $65.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $60.34 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The firm has a market cap of $203.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

