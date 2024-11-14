Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 3,910 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 129.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 163,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 92,132 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at $288,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS JMST opened at $50.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.77.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1451 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

