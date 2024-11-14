MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.21, Zacks reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,234. MAIA Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $51.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.32.

In related news, Director Cristian Luput purchased 22,133 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $55,553.83. Following the purchase, the director now owns 389,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,602.33. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer. The company's lead product candidate is THIO, a telomere-targeting agent that is in Phase II clinical study to evaluate its activity in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

