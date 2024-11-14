Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) Stock Price Down 10.5% – What’s Next?

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (OTCMKTS:MTENY – Get Free Report) traded down 10.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.28. 14,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 7,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Price Performance
About Mahanagar Telephone Nigam
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in India and Mauritius. It operates in two segments: Basic and Other Services; and Cellular Services. The company offers basic telephony, mobile, broadband, and other data services. It also provides cloud services, Wi-Fi solutions, e-governance projects, managed services, turnkey ICT solutions, GIS based services, capacity building and skill development services, etc.; and operates data centers.
