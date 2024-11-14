Magna International Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Magna International has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years. Magna International has a dividend payout ratio of 31.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Magna International to earn $6.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

MGA opened at $44.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.56 and its 200 day moving average is $42.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Free Report ) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.20). Magna International had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.76.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

