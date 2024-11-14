M/I Homes FY2025 EPS Estimate Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for M/I Homes in a report released on Monday, November 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will earn $18.44 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $20.24. The consensus estimate for M/I Homes’ current full-year earnings is $19.83 per share.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

MHO has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush raised M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

M/I Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $153.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.94 and its 200-day moving average is $144.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.24. M/I Homes has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $176.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M/I Homes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHO. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 124,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,342,000 after acquiring an additional 70,278 shares in the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP grew its stake in M/I Homes by 34.8% in the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 74,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 19,266 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the third quarter valued at $1,388,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in M/I Homes by 4.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,200. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About M/I Homes

(Get Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.