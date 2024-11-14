M/I Homes FY2025 EPS Estimate Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for M/I Homes in a report released on Monday, November 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will earn $18.44 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $20.24. The consensus estimate for M/I Homes’ current full-year earnings is $19.83 per share.
MHO has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush raised M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.
M/I Homes Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $153.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.94 and its 200-day moving average is $144.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.24. M/I Homes has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $176.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On M/I Homes
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHO. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 124,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,342,000 after acquiring an additional 70,278 shares in the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP grew its stake in M/I Homes by 34.8% in the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 74,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 19,266 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the third quarter valued at $1,388,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in M/I Homes by 4.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,200. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About M/I Homes
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
