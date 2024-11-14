Lummis Asset Management LP Has $1.93 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lummis Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 2.3% of Lummis Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lummis Asset Management LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $165.00. The stock had a trading volume of 530,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,426,570. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $158.03 and a one year high of $183.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

