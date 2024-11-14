Lummis Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 1,015 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Lummis Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 261.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $272.27. 20,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,347. The company has a market cap of $80.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.61. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $232.77 and a fifty-two week high of $277.58.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 97.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Argus raised shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.30.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

