Lollybomb Meme Coin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.74 Million (BOMB)

Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a market capitalization of $6.74 million and approximately $17,786.36 worth of Lollybomb Meme Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lollybomb Meme Coin has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Lollybomb Meme Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lollybomb Meme Coin Profile

Lollybomb Meme Coin’s launch date was May 28th, 2024. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s official Twitter account is @lollybombmeme. The official website for Lollybomb Meme Coin is lollybomb.meme.

Lollybomb Meme Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Lollybomb Meme Coin is 0.00060432 USD and is down -20.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $12,593.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lollybomb.meme/.”

